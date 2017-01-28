Earthquakes Sign Community Driven Partnership with Valley Health Plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has partnered with heath insurance provider Valley Health Plan to increase community outreach throughout the Bay Area. Valley Health Plan is the presenting sponsor of several new community initiatives, including Quakes Free Play days, which offer children between ages 5-11 the chance to enjoy the game of soccer in a safe and pressure-free environment.

"Valley Health Plan is a great addition to our family of sponsors and we looking forward to being present in the community through these new joint programs," said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee. "This partnership allows us to align our goals of serving the community with those of Valley Health Plan, who have been active in the Bay Area for more than 30 years."

Quakes Free Play days will take place once a month throughout the Bay Area during the Earthquakes regular season, lasting from March through October. Kids within the 5-11 age range are invited to participate in the scrimmages and simply enjoy the game with no coaching or scouting pressure.

The first Free Play day will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Pal Stadium in San Jose. Equipment including balls, goals and pinnies will be provided as will lunch, courtesy of Erik's Deli. Participants should bring their own cleats, shin guards and water. The Free Play days have a 200 children limit. Those interested in participating should RSVP at http://www.sjearthquakes.com/free-play-day .

"We are excited to work closely with the San Jose Earthquakes to provide interactive community programming focused on physical fitness and healthy lifestyles," said Valley Health Plan Chief Executive Officer Bruce Butler. "Both of our organizations have strong roots in Santa Clara County and this partnership will strengthen our ability to promote our mutual goal of encouraging better health for all."

Valley Health Plan is also the presenting sponsor of the Earthquakes High School Soccer Series at Avaya Stadium and the Quakes Signing Day.

The first annual Earthquakes High School Soccer Series took place in December 2016, and saw 17 men's and women's teams from throughout the Bay Area compete in a 12-game series on the Avaya Stadium field. The games included a national anthem performance, school logos on the video boards, ball kids and starting XI team photos.

The Quakes Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 4-6 p.m. and will honor high school students that have committed to playing in college. Players will sign their letter of intent behind an official Quakes Signing Day media backdrop and have the moment captured by a professional photographer. Family, coaches and teammates are all welcome to attend this event at Avaya Stadium. The first 200 Signing Day honorees will also receive a limited edition Quakes Signing Day scarf. For more information and to RSVP, visit http://www.sjearthquakes.com/quakes-signing-day.

