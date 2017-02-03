Earthquakes Sign Albania National Team Midfielder Jahmir Hyka

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has signed Albania National Team midfielder Jahmir Hyka (JAW-murr HIKE-uh) to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

"Hyka brings an element of surprise to any team and to any match," said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli. "Being a player that is very strong technically, he attacks the defense in one-on-one situations without any indication of which way he will go or the pass that he will be making. This means that our strikers will be well served and the element of surprise will allow us to attack from many fronts."

Hyka, 28, joins San Jose from FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League. He scored six goals and added three assists in 15 Super League matches during the 2016-17 season, also competing in Europa League qualifiers and the Swiss Cup. He originally joined Luzern in 2011 and made 182 appearances for the side, tallying 25 goals and 20 assists.

In addition to his time in Switzerland, Hyka has also competed for top-flight teams in Greece, Norway and Albania, while making 16 appearances for FSV Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga during the 2010-11 season. He has appeared in 219 matches during his career, recording 29 goals and 20 assists.

"Jahmir is a creative player that will make us a more dangerous team on the attack," said Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear. "He can play on both sides of the field and should open up more opportunities for our team to score."

Hyka is a regular with the Albania National Team, making his senior team debut at 18 years old in 2007. He has scored a pair of goals in 42 career caps, including 12 appearances during World Cup qualifiers and another seven in UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign M Jahmir Hyka using Targeted Allocation Money.

Jahmir Hyka Position: Midfielder Height: 5-7 Weight: 140 Born: Mar. 8, 1988 in Tirana, Albania Hometown: Tirana, Albania Last Club: FC Luzern (Switzerland) College: N/A Citizenship: Albania

