Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two Of MLS Re-Entry Draft

December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected Colombian forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft.

Garcia, 24, has spent the last four years with Real Salt Lake, tallying 11 goals and six assists in 104 MLS appearances. He finished the 2016 season with one goal and one assist in 24 games, while also appearing in five games on loan with the club's USL affiliate Real Monarchs SLC. Garcia helped RSL reach the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons with the club as well as reaching the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in 2013.

Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, Garcia played for Deportes Quindio in Colombia's first division, where he scored seven goals in 47 appearances over two years.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select F Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Olmes Garcia

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Born: Oct. 21, 1992 in Barranquilla, Colombia

Hometown: Istmina, Colombia

Last Club: Real Salt Lake

College: N/A

Citizenship: Colombia

