Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two Of MLS Re-Entry Draft
December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected Colombian forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft.
Garcia, 24, has spent the last four years with Real Salt Lake, tallying 11 goals and six assists in 104 MLS appearances. He finished the 2016 season with one goal and one assist in 24 games, while also appearing in five games on loan with the club's USL affiliate Real Monarchs SLC. Garcia helped RSL reach the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons with the club as well as reaching the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in 2013.
Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, Garcia played for Deportes Quindio in Colombia's first division, where he scored seven goals in 47 appearances over two years.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select F Olmes Garcia in Stage Two of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.
Olmes Garcia
Position: Forward
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Born: Oct. 21, 1992 in Barranquilla, Colombia
Hometown: Istmina, Colombia
Last Club: Real Salt Lake
College: N/A
Citizenship: Colombia
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from December 22, 2016
- Four Players Selected in Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds GK Matt Van Oekel & MF Jose Hernandez to 2017 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two Of MLS Re-Entry Draft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Impact Acquires General Allocation Money from Seattle - Montreal Impact
- Four Clubs Select Players in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- Columbus Crew SC Selects Defender Josh Williams in Stage Two Of MLS'S 2016 Re-Entry Draft - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Newsstand - December 22, 2016 - MLS
- Houston Dynamo Select Brazilian D Leonardo in MLS Re-Entry Draft - Houston Dynamo
- MLS Announces List of Players Eligible for Stage 2 Of Re-Entry Draft - Chicago Fire
- Revolution Re-Sign Daigo Kobayashi - New England Revolution
- MLS Announces Players Eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- FC Dallas Signs 18th Homegrown Player Reggie Cannon - FC Dallas
- Timbers Acquire Costa Rican Midfielder David Guzman - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.