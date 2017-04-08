Earthquakes Remain Undefeated at Home with Draw against Seattle Sounders FC

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at Avaya Stadium. After Nicolas Lodeiro scored in the 84th minute to give Seattle the lead, Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored his second goal of the season to equalize the match in the waning moments. The Earthquakes remain undefeated at home this season with a 2-0-1 record.

Quakes forward Marco Ureña and midfielder Cordell Cato assisted Wondolowski's goal. It marked Ureña's first MLS assist and Cato's first of the year in his season debut.

The Quakes return to action against FC Dallas at Avaya Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on UniMas, KNBR 1050 (English) and 1370 KZSF (Spanish).

Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored his 11th career goal against Seattle, most among all players in MLS history. Robbie Keane (9) and Fanendo Adi (7) are the only two other players all-time with more than four against Sounders FC.

MLS Regular Season

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC

April 8, 2017 - Avaya Stadium in San Jose, CA

Attendance: 18,000

Scoring Summary: SEA - Nicolas Lodeiro (unassisted) 84; SJ - Chris Wondolowski (Marco Ureña, Cordell Cato) 90.

Misconduct Summary: SJ - Anibal Godoy (caution) 33; SEA - Nicolas Lodeiro (caution) 45+1; Fatai Alashe (caution) 83.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: David Bingham; Shaun Francis (Danny Hoesen) 89, Florian Jungwirth, Fatai Alashe, Nick Lima; Jahmir Hyka (Shea Salinas 81), Anibal Godoy, Darwin Ceren, Simon Dawkins (Cordell Cato 66); Marco Ureña, Chris Wondolowski.

SHOTS: 18, SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 ; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 18; CORNER KICKS: 4; OFFSIDES: 2.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Stefan Frei; Oniel Fisher (Alvaro Fernandez 70), Chad Marshall, Roman Torres (Gustav Svensson 15), Joevin Jones; Harry Shipp, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Osvaldo Alonso; Clint Dempsey (Jordy Delem) 89, Jordan Morris.

SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 6; CORNER KICKS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH DOMINIC KINNEAR

Thoughts on the Earthquakes goal:

"It was a great goal because you are stopping them from getting three [points] and you are giving yourself one. We got something out of the game, which I think we deserved. I would have been heartbroken if we walked out of here with zero points considering the way we played. We made some mistakes and we paid for them but I think the fight to get back into the game and get that tying goal and to almost get the winner was really impressive from the group."

Thoughts on momentum going into game on Friday:

"It lifts us. Like I said, if you walk off the field and haven't scored and Seattle's walking off the field with three points, I think you're definitely down. We would be having a different conversation. Even after the goal, we were still pushing forward trying to get that winning goal. It gives the guys a little bit of confidence. It should give them a shot of reality; there are all kinds of things that can happen in MLS, you can go behind, you can definitely get back into the game with a little bit of hard work. We do tell them that but I think it's nice for them to feel it."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER NICK LIMA

Overall thoughts on starting the season:

"As far as performance, it was hard in the second half; we kind of played away from our game. I think it was a game that if we stuck to it we could have won. I think we deserved to win but there were a few moments there that we went down and gave up a goal. It hurt and that's hard to deal with but we showed a little character in fighting back and getting a goal in return. I thought we almost had a chance to win it as well but it has got to be a full 90 minutes and I don't think it was there tonight. We learn from it and we move on. We have a game on Friday against FC Dallas and we just got to be ready for that because this is in the past. We can't lose at home. We got a point here which gives us something to take away from it but we have to get ready for Friday."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI

On the outcome of the game:

"A bit frustrating. I thought we played well at times but we cannot have mental lapses. I gave credit to Seattle. Great goal by [Sounders FC midfielder Nicolas] Lodeiro and great finish but I think it was kind of more of the build up that led to free kick that we can prevent. I think that we can do a little bit better finishing inside of it; we could have had a different game before that."

