Earthquakes Part Ways with Goalkeeper Coach Tim Hanley

San Jose Earthquakes

November 21, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has parted ways with goalkeeper coach Tim Hanley. The Quakes will not immediately name his replacement on the coaching staff.

"I would like to thank Tim for all of his contributions to the club," said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli. "He has been an important piece of San Jose's coaching staff for many seasons and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Hanley, 57, served as the Quakes' goalkeeper coach for 11 seasons, including each of the last three.

