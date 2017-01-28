Earthquakes Open 2017 Preseason against Quakes Academy
January 28, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes kicked off their 2017 preseason schedule with a 3-0 win against the Quakes U-18 Academy on Saturday morning. Tommy Thompson, Olmes Garcia and Darwin Ceren scored for the senior side in the annual preseason opener.
Thompson opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after capitalizing on a failed clearance by the Academy goalkeeper.
Eighteen minutes later, Garcia combined with recent signing Marcos Ureî=B1a for the Quakes' second goal in the 50th minute, finishing off a low pass across the front of goal.
Ceren rounded off the scoring with a powerful free kick from the edge of the box in the 71st minute.
Media was in attendance to watch several new faces make their debut with the club, including Ureî=B1a, Garcia, Jackson Yueill, Harold Cummings, Nick Lima, Lindo Mfeka and Christian Thierjung.
The Earthquakes leave for Tucson, Ariz. for a nine-day training camp in the desert on Monday. The first of three matches in Tucson will be played against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.
MLS Preseason
San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 0 Quakes Academy
Jan. 28, 2017 - Earthquakes Training Facility
Scoring Summary: SJ - Tommy Thompson (unassisted) 32; SJ - Olmes Garcia (Marcos Ureî=B1a) 50; SJ - Darwin Ceren (unassisted) 71.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FIRST HALF: Andrew Tarbell; Shaun Francis, Andres Imperiale, Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Fatai Alashe, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Shea Salinas, Chris Wondolowski, Cordell Cato.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SECOND HALF: Trialist; Kofi Sarkodie, Matheus Silva, Harold Cummings, Academy Player; Kip Colvey, Darwin Ceren, Lindo Mfeka, Christian Thierjung; Olmes Garcia, Marcos Ureî=B1a
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2017
- Amid Cancer Treatment, Fire Weekly's Huebner Speaks to the Chicago Fire - Chicago Fire
- Agudelo in the Mix for Arena's Return to USMNT on Sunday Afternoon - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Open 2017 Preseason against Quakes Academy - San Jose Earthquakes
- Heaps Offers His Thoughts on New Signing Benjamin Angoua - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Sign Community Driven Partnership with Valley Health Plan - San Jose Earthquakes
- Heaps Says Veteran Center Back Angoua Brings Revs "Exactly What We Need" - New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls Announce Additional Preseason Plans - New York Red Bulls
- Match Recap: Red Bulls Open Preseason Slate - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.