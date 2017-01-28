Earthquakes Open 2017 Preseason against Quakes Academy

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes kicked off their 2017 preseason schedule with a 3-0 win against the Quakes U-18 Academy on Saturday morning. Tommy Thompson, Olmes Garcia and Darwin Ceren scored for the senior side in the annual preseason opener.

Thompson opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after capitalizing on a failed clearance by the Academy goalkeeper.

Eighteen minutes later, Garcia combined with recent signing Marcos Ureî=B1a for the Quakes' second goal in the 50th minute, finishing off a low pass across the front of goal.

Ceren rounded off the scoring with a powerful free kick from the edge of the box in the 71st minute.

Media was in attendance to watch several new faces make their debut with the club, including Ureî=B1a, Garcia, Jackson Yueill, Harold Cummings, Nick Lima, Lindo Mfeka and Christian Thierjung.

The Earthquakes leave for Tucson, Ariz. for a nine-day training camp in the desert on Monday. The first of three matches in Tucson will be played against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

MLS Preseason

San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 0 Quakes Academy

Jan. 28, 2017 - Earthquakes Training Facility

Scoring Summary: SJ - Tommy Thompson (unassisted) 32; SJ - Olmes Garcia (Marcos Ureî=B1a) 50; SJ - Darwin Ceren (unassisted) 71.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FIRST HALF: Andrew Tarbell; Shaun Francis, Andres Imperiale, Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Fatai Alashe, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Shea Salinas, Chris Wondolowski, Cordell Cato.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SECOND HALF: Trialist; Kofi Sarkodie, Matheus Silva, Harold Cummings, Academy Player; Kip Colvey, Darwin Ceren, Lindo Mfeka, Christian Thierjung; Olmes Garcia, Marcos Ureî=B1a

