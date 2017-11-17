Earthquakes Midfielder Marc Pelosi Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

San Jose Earthquakes

November 17, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Marc Pelosi underwent a successful surgery on Friday morning to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson in Los Angeles.

Pelosi, 23, signed with the Earthquakes on July 17, 2015 and played in 12 games during his debut season. After missing the entire 2016 season to injury, Pelosi made four appearances with the Quakes' USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC in 2017.

