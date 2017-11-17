November 17, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes
News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Marc Pelosi underwent a successful surgery on Friday morning to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson in Los Angeles.
Pelosi, 23, signed with the Earthquakes on July 17, 2015 and played in 12 games during his debut season. After missing the entire 2016 season to injury, Pelosi made four appearances with the Quakes' USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC in 2017.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from November 17, 2017
- SNHU Hosts Surprise Graduation Party and Diploma Delivery for FC Dallas Player - FC Dallas
- Earthquakes Midfielder Marc Pelosi Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia - San Jose Earthquakes
- PATRICE BERNIER TO JOIN ACADEMY TECHNICAL STAFF - Montreal Impact
- New York Red Bulls Announce 2017 Team Awards - New York Red Bulls
- Swope Park Rangers and head coach Nikola Popovic have mutually agreed to part ways - Sporting Kansas City
- CALEB PORTER MOVES ON FROM POSITION AS HEAD COACH OF PORTLAND TIMBERS - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Announce Infrastructure Changes to Avaya Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Tesho Akindele is the first MLS player to earn his degree online through a partnership with SNHU - FC Dallas
- Kljestan's Red Card Upheld by Independent Review Panel - New York Red Bulls