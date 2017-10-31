October 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes
News Release
Earthquakes Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia Keeper expected to make full recovery ahead of 2018 preseason
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday morning to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson in Los Angeles and the goalkeeper is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2018 preseason.
Tarbell, 24, was selected by the Earthquakes with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. He started 11 games during the 2017 season, making 40 saves and recording two shutouts.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 31, 2017
