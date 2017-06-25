Earthquakes Earn Three Points with 2-1 Win over Real Salt Lake

News Release

Overall thoughts on the game: "We spoke about yesterday and today about wanting to step forward with aggression and trying to create some chances, which I think we did. I think we had a couple of looks before [the goal], as well. I think after the goal, we kind of, wouldn't say we took our foot off the pedal going forward, but I thought defensively we were getting a little bit stretched. I thought the second half we played well. Marco Urena's pace gave them some problems and good getting the second goal from him. Obviously, the last little bit there, you just want to make sure you're organized and you try to keep the ball as much as you can. It's an important three points. Good first goal. I thought we created some good chances tonight. Loved to have more, but we got the win, which is the most important thing."

On forward Danny Hoesen's performance: "We were hoping for more goals and I think he's got more goals in him. I think sometimes he's looking like he's really aggressive going forward toward goal, and sometimes he's looking a bit unselfish and that may be a confidence thing on his part, but great finish. I think he has good ability. We try to get him in positions to face the goal because that's when we think he's very good, so yeah, he was a threat tonight, which is nice to see."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES DANNY HOESEN

On getting more acclimated playing with the Earthquakes: "I'm feeling good. The team is making it easy for me. Of course you practice all week and get to know the players better and their qualities. At the moment I'm feeling confident. I just try to help the team, and that worked today."

On the team ending a two-match MLS scoreless streak: "We always want to start the game well. Obviously it's a tough league. You always try to score the first goal to make it easy for yourself. We were frustrated with the last couple of games. We just stick together every time, and today it helped us a lot."

On what the team would like to improve: "Today we could have created more chances. We should have scored more as well. I'm just happy that we were positive today, kept attacking and kept trying to score more. That's what this team should do."

On his ball to assist Marco Urena's goal: "I got a short ball from Anibal Godoy. As soon as I looked up, we know Marco has great runs because he's quick. He was quicker than the defenders today as well. He pointed where he wanted it and I just thought to play him and he finished it well."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI

On the team's performance: "We feel very confident with our whole group. As you can see, we're not at our healthiest so it's really nice to see guys step in and play really well and play a game and style that we're capable of playing."

On San Jose Earthquakes forward Danny Hoesen: "He does really well out there. Just kind of the way we play, we have an open style where we can transition into each other's positions. We see a lot of ball in different areas. He does a great job of picking the ball up in dangerous areas, and he has a great shot. I'm surprised any keepers can save them."

