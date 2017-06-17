Earthquakes Earn Point against Western-Conference Leading Sporting Kansas City

News Release

On earning a point against the Western Conference leaders: "[Sporting Kansas City] probably had the better chances overall through the game. We had some good moments. I think our final ball was off today and our crossing and shot selection. Let's give them credit, they're a good team. They had their best lineup out there today. I don't know that anybody was missing for them. We went with a lot of guys who haven't been starting a lot of minutes. It's difficult. Not only are they putting out their best lineup, they're a good team."

On Jackson Yueill's MLS debut: "He's been good. He's a good soccer player. The timing of the sub was good because the game kind of slowed down, and he's a good passer of the ball. We saw that today. The great thing was that he was confident coming onto the field. I don't think he hid from the ball. That's what we needed in there today. I'm happy for him. He's a nice young man and a nice soccer player. I think the more minutes he gets, the better he's going to get."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER JACKSON YUEILL

On earning his first career MLS appearance: "It was awesome. I've been waiting for it for a while, so it was cool stepping out on the field against a top team like that. Getting a point is really good for us. I'm excited about that and will keep moving on."

On coming on as a substitute: "With the weather, for me to come in was the perfect time. Both teams were lulling a little bit. They had more possession as well throughout the game, so for me and Shea Salinas to come on and bring a spark to the game was the main thing that helped us. Watching the game, they were possessing, but when we came in we changed the dynamics a little bit."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER ANDRES IMPERIALE

On making his debut against Sporting Kansas City: "It was a tough game. We didn't play our best game. We didn't clear a lot of chances, but we played against the best team in the league. We have to move on. We have two games ahead at home and we have to collect points because we need to step up in the standings."

