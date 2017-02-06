Earthquakes Defender Marvell Wynne Currently Being Held out of Training and Games

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. -Marvell Wynne is currently being held out of training and games after a heart abnormality was discovered during the annual entrance physical and subsequent follow-up evaluations. He is currently undergoing further evaluations and the team will release more information once those evaluations have concluded.

Wynne, 30, is an 11-year MLS veteran with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of the Quakes' 68 regular season matches during the past two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.