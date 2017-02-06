Earthquakes Defender Marvell Wynne Currently Being Held out of Training and Games
February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. -Marvell Wynne is currently being held out of training and games after a heart abnormality was discovered during the annual entrance physical and subsequent follow-up evaluations. He is currently undergoing further evaluations and the team will release more information once those evaluations have concluded.
Wynne, 30, is an 11-year MLS veteran with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of the Quakes' 68 regular season matches during the past two seasons.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2017
- LA Galaxy Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Los Angeles Galaxy
- MLS to Continue Video Assistant Referee Testing in Select Preseason Matches - MLS
- Earthquakes Defender Marvell Wynne Currently Being Held out of Training and Games - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Acquires M/F Brooks Lennon on Loan from Liverpool - Real Salt Lake
- Try Your Hand at the Chicago Fire Secondary Kit Digital - Chicago Fire
- Philadelphia Union Weekly Schedule: February 6-13 - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.