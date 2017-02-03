Earthquakes Defender Harold Cummings Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Harold Cummings underwent a successful surgery on Friday morning to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen.

The injury was suffered during last month's Copa Centroamericana and aggravated in the team's first preseason match in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson and is expected to sideline the defender for 3-4 weeks.

Cummings, 24, signed with San Jose on Jan. 7 after stints with clubs in Panama, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. He has made 50 appearances for the Panama National Team since 2010.

