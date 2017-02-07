Earthquakes Defeat Sounders FC 1-0 in Final Desert

TUCSON, Ariz. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 in their final Desert Friendly on Tuesday morning in Tucson, Ariz. The Quakes head back to San Jose with a 2-0-1 record in Tucson and a 3-0-1 record overall this preseason.

Forward Danny Hoesen and defender Florian Jungwirth each made their debut with the team, starting and playing 32 and 45 minutes, respectively.

Midfielder Cordell Cato scored the match's lone goal, sliding his left-footed shot just inside the far post. Marcos Ureña and rookie Jackson Yueill combined to set up Cato for the game-winning goal.

The Earthquakes return to action on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the LA Galaxy in Las Vegas, Nev. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. at Cashman Field. Tickets are available via ticketfly and californiaclasico.com.

MLS Preseason

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC

Feb. 7, 2017 - Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, AZ

Scoring Summary: SJ - Cordell Cato (Jackson Yueill, Marcos Ureña) 57.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FIRST HALF: David Bingham; Shaun Francis, Florian Jungwirth, Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Shea Salinas, Darwin Ceren, Fatai Alashe, Tommy Thompson; Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen (Marcos Ureña 32).

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SECOND HALF: David Bingham; Kip Colvey, Andres Imperiale, Matheus Silva, Kofi Sarkodie; Olmes Garcia, Jackson Yueill, Trialist; Christian Thierjung, Marcos Ureña (Lindo Mfeka 84).

