April 10, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes
News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have agreed to a multi-year partnership with Tacomania. The partnership will introduce Quakes Taco Tuesdays throughout the South Bay and add to the diverse food selection at every home match.
All six Bay Area Tacomania locations will offer discounts and specials on Tuesdays for customers wearing Quakes gear. There are four locations throughout San Jose, with additional spots in Gilroy and Mountain View. The weekly event will kick off tomorrow, April 11, with all six locations offering a 2-for-1 special on tacos.
Tacomania will also have a food truck at every home game, building on an exciting lineup of gourmet food options available at Avaya Stadium.
Fans can post a picture at Tacomania tomorrow using the hashtag #FiestaAsOne for a chance to win tickets to Friday night's match against FC Dallas. Mascot Q will be at the Coleman Ave. location at 12:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2017
- Weekly Update: April 10, 2017 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Weekly Update: April 10, 2017 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Announce Partnership with Tacomania - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: April 10-17, 2017 - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Dynamo to Host Kids Day Pres. by Mustang CAT April 22 vs. San Jose - Houston Dynamo
- Houston Dynamo Quotes-Monday, April 10 - Houston Dynamo
- This Week in MLS - April 10, 2017 - MLS
- Josh Smith Undergoes Successful Thumb Surgery - New England Revolution
- Conner up to the Task in Lengthiest Chicago Fire Shift - Chicago Fire
- Sporting KC Ousts Colorado 3-1 - Sporting Kansas City
- Fire Notch Group B Victory over Revolution at Generation - Chicago Fire
- Post-Game Quotes: Red Bulls 0, Orlando 1 - New York Red Bulls