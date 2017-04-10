Earthquakes Announce Partnership with Tacomania

San Jose Earthquakes

April 10, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have agreed to a multi-year partnership with Tacomania. The partnership will introduce Quakes Taco Tuesdays throughout the South Bay and add to the diverse food selection at every home match.

All six Bay Area Tacomania locations will offer discounts and specials on Tuesdays for customers wearing Quakes gear. There are four locations throughout San Jose, with additional spots in Gilroy and Mountain View. The weekly event will kick off tomorrow, April 11, with all six locations offering a 2-for-1 special on tacos.

Tacomania will also have a food truck at every home game, building on an exciting lineup of gourmet food options available at Avaya Stadium.

Fans can post a picture at Tacomania tomorrow using the hashtag #FiestaAsOne for a chance to win tickets to Friday night's match against FC Dallas. Mascot Q will be at the Coleman Ave. location at 12:30 p.m.

