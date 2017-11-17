Earthquakes Announce Infrastructure Changes to Avaya Stadium

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will offer fans two new premium seating options for the 2018 Major League Soccer season. The Sky Lounge, located in the southeast corner of the upper concourse behind Section 122, will be the most exclusive season pass option offered at Avaya Stadium. Additionally, newly remodeled Bench Suites will be available for game-by-game purchase for large groups. The Bench Suites are located directly behind and next to the home and visiting team benches.

"This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to making Avaya Stadium one of the best and most innovative stadiums in the country," said Earthquakes President Tom Fox. "The Sky Lounge will be among the most unique luxury spaces in Bay Area sports with great sightlines of the field and the entire valley. Our new Bench Suites give fans the opportunity to be as close to the action as possible with seats on the field adjacent to the player bench. These two new offerings will further strengthen the great fan experience at Avaya Stadium."

The Sky Lounge is limited to 300 season pass holders and is expected to sell out quickly. Fans who purchase tickets with access to the Sky Lounge will have a seat in Section 122 with easy access to the club area behind the section. It will be the only premium seating option at Avaya Stadium not located at field level, meaning that guests will have a tactical view of the action on the pitch. It will also offer a memorable panoramic view of Santa Clara Valley, including Downtown San Jose, Mineta San Jose International Airport and the surrounding mountain ranges. Food and beverage options, as well as a spot in the Platinum Parking Lot, are included in the price of the season pass.

Guests can enter the stadium through the BMW VIP Gate, allowing for easy access and shorter security lines. The Sky Lounge will be dressed in a beautiful redwood finish with wood recycled from Moffett Field's Hangar One, with a full premium bar and glass walls to shield patrons from the wind and other elements in a comfortable, protected atmosphere.

Access to Sky Lounge seats will be available on a season pass basis only. Current 2018 season pass holders will have priority to purchase the seats at $80 per game, while fans seeking to become first-time pass holders would pay $85 per game for the club seats. Fans are encouraged to call the Earthquakes Front Office at 408-556-7700 to secure their seats today.

The Bench Suites will be located directly behind the home team and visiting team's bench with both indoor and outdoor space for patrons. A limited amount of seating for suite ticket holders will be located directly next to the players and technical staff adjacent to the benches. In addition to the seats next to the bench, the suite will also feature patio seating for guests. The suite comes with 23 tickets and can be purchased on a game-by-game basis. For more information about this unique luxury option, please contact the Earthquakes Front Office at 408-556-7700.

