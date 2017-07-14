Early Strike Dooms Nuts in 6-1 Loss

News Release

Modesto, CA. - Three batters into the game, the Modesto Nuts fell behind by three runs on their way to a 6-1 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Jason Morozowski doubled on the first pitch of the game thrown by Nuts (53-38; 14-7) starter Pablo Lopez (L, 5-8). Sergio Alcantara followed with a RBI single before Grant Heyman brought him home by launching a two-run homer.

Lopez would work five total innings surrendering four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

In the fourth, the Nuts plated their only run of the game against Rawhide (44-47; 8-13) starter Cody Reed (W, 2-4). Chris Mariscal doubled to start the inning before stealing third. Willie Argo drove him in with a sac fly. Argo added a double in the sixth.

With a split of the first two games, game three of this four-game set against the Rawhide begins on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

