Early Runs, Late Loss
August 22, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Lookouts Jaylin Davis made it an early lead with his sixth home run of the season but the Biscuits recoup and score two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the late loss. Montgomery starter,Benton Moss, gave up just three hits on 103 pitches the rest of the way. The Lookouts would give up the first run off of reliever Anthony Marzi in the fifth and then the winning runs against Tyler Jay. His arrant throw to first would send the tying run home and the winning run scored off of his wild pitch. The Lookouts could only get a walk for a runner in the ninth and a foul ball out finished the game. With the series tied at two games each, the Looks send RHP-Sean Poppen to the mound to face RHP-Forrest Snow in his first Biscuit start.
