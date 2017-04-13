Early Offense, Quality Pitching Lift Riders to Win in Springfield

News Release

Springfield, Mo. - Early runs and dominant starting pitching from Ariel Jurado helped the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, top the Springfield Cardinals 7-1 at Hammons Field.

BIG MOMENTS The Riders scored four runs over the first two innings, jumping all over Cardinals starter Sandy Alcantara. Eric Aguilera crushed a two-run homer, his first blast of the season, in the first inning. In the second, Andy Ibanez's solo shot and Michael De Leon's RBI double made it 4-0. Michael De Leon doubled in a run in the fourth, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa's bloop single plated a pair to make it 7-1. Frisco starter Ariel Jurado dazzled, earning his first victory of the season. He held Springfield to one run on four hits and one walk over six innings, while striking out five. Cardinals starter Sandy Alcantara, who tossed six scoreless against the Riders on April 7, exited after 3 2/3 innings. He suffered the loss after yielding seven runs on six hits, two walks and a career-high six wild pitches. KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

Ariel Jurado: W, 6.0 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K Andy Ibanez: 2-4, home run, RBI, run Eric Aguilera: 1-5, home run, two RBIs, run Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2-5, two RBIs Michael De Leon: 2-4, double, two RBIs, run NEWS AND NOTES

The Riders got the leadoff man aboard in six of the nine innings Thursday, scoring him three times. Thursday's game marked the third time in seven games that the Riders have notched two home runs in the same game (also April 8 vs. Springfield and April 9 vs. Tulsa). Scott Heineman extended his hitting streak to six games, while Eric Aguilera extended his streak to five games. Michael De Leon has three RBIs in the past two games, bringing his season total to five, second-most on the team (Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 7). WHAT'S NEXT

RoughRiders at Springfield, Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Probables: LHP Yohander Mendez (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 54.00 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio App, MiLB First Pitch App

