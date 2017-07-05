Early Offense, Quality Pitching Lift Rawhide

News Release

STOCKTON, CA - Fireworks lit up the sky after the game at Banner Island Ballpark, but Visalia had already put on an explosive offensive display with the bats that included three home runs en route to a 9-1 win.

Visalia (40-42, 4-8) plated three runs in the first inning thanks to doubles by Grant Heyman and Austin Byler, an RBI groundout by Marty Herum, and an RBI single by Matt Jones . They added on two more in the fifth when Heyman slugged his club-leading tenth homer of the season and Byler singled home Herum. Jason Morozowski launched a solo home run with two out in the sixth, and Matt Jones clubbed a three-run homer in the ninth to push the Rawhide's run total to nine.

The three home runs were the most that Visalia has hit in any one game this season, and they provided six of the Rawhide's nine runs. The offense lifted Visalia over Stockton (42-40, 6-6) to salvage the final game of the series.

Jon Duplantier (W, 1-0) impressed in his second start for Visalia, giving up one run on four hits over five innings with five strikeouts and three walks. He stranded the bases loaded in the second inning after giving up his only run of the game, and never allowed a runner to reach second base for the remainder of the game. Angel Duno (L, 6-5) gave up six of the nine runs over his six innings of work.

The Visalia bullpen combined to throw four shutout innings, with Bud Jeter finishing off the game. They have now allowed just two runs in their past 22 innings.

With the win, Visalia brought their season-long eight-game losing streak to an end on the heels of a seven-game homestand against Modesto and Lake Elsinore. The Rawhide gained a game on Modesto in the Cal League North Second Half Standings, and now trail by just four games.

The Rawhide will play the first game of a three-game series against Modesto in Visalia tomorrow night and will send RHP Jose Almonte (5-6, 4.09) to the mound against Modesto RHP Reggie McClain (8-5, 3.70). First pitch is at 7:00 and tickets for the 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Budweiser are still available at rawhidebaseball.com.

