Early Offense Keys Biscuits\\" Win over Barons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits wasted no time on Saturday evening, scoring all eight runs in the first four innings en route to an 8-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons.

Trouble started in the bottom of the first inning for Barons' starter Matt Cooper, as Joe McCarthy blasted his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field. Justin Williams' RBI triple and Michael Russell's sacrifice fly also contributed to the four-run first.

After a second inning sacrifice fly from Grant Kay, the Barons threatened in the third and cut the lead to 5-1, after Jake Peter knocked an RBI double off the wall in right. However, Birmingham would leave two stranded in scoring position, as Biscuits' starter Jose Mujica limited the damage.

Although the Barons trimmed the lead, the Biscuits would get it right back in the bottom of the fourth, tacking on three more runs, capped off by McCarthy's RBI triple, for his second hit and third RBI of the night.

Brad Schreiber, who relieved Mujica after six innings of one run ball, surrendered a seventh inning run, on a Nick Basto RBI single to cut the lead to 8-2.

But that would be as close as the Barons would get. A combination of Jordan Harrison, Ian Gibaut and Mike Broadway locked down the final eight outs for the victory.

Mujica picked up his seventh win of the season with the victory, while Cooper dropped to 1-7 with the loss. Eddy Alvarez, Brett Austin, Nick Basto and Mason Robbins tallied two hits apiece in a 10-hit offensive effort.

The Barons and the Biscuits will be back at it tomorrow afternoon at 5:35 p.m. CT for game four of a five game series. Right-hander Spencer Adams will get the ball for the Barons, while his counterpart will be right-hander Fernando Baez for Montgomery. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action, starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show at 5:25 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on the iHeart Radio app and 105.5 WERC-FM.

