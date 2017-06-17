Early Mistakes Drop Hops in Everett

News Release

EVERETT, WASH. --- The Everett Aquasox tallied three runs in the bottom of the first inning on Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium en route to a 5-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops in the second game of the season.

In the first, after a one-out triple by Everett's Joseph Rosa off Hops starter Mitch Aker, Eugene Helder reached base on an error by Hillsboro third baseman Eudy Ramos --- Ramos' fourth error in two games. Rosa scored on the play. Jonas Lantigua then singled to right to put two men on, and two batters later, Onil Pena came up. His ground ball scooted under Ramos' glove, a play that could have been made but went in the books as a two-run single.

Everett starter Michael Suarez worked five shutout innings, allowing just two baserunners --- a hit and a walk --- while striking out eight.

The Aquasox added a run in the sixth on a homer by Greifer Andrade, and another in the seventh on an RBI double by Joseph Rosa off Hops reliever Anfernee Benitez .

The Hops didn't get on the board until the eighth inning, when Stephen Smith tapped a two-out swinging-bunt base hit up along third. Domingo Leyba then followed with a shot off the right field fence, scoring Smith.

In the ninth, with Everett leading 5-1, the Hops put a scare into Everett and their fans. The first three Hops --- Ramos, Kyle Smith and Yan Sanchez --- hit ringing line-drive base hits off Aquasox reliever Ted Hammond . David Ellingson came out of the Everett pen with the bases loaded, none out and the tying run at the plate. Hillsboro's Bryan Araiza ripped a shot right at the second baseman Eugene Helder. One out.

Ramos then scored on a wild pitch, and another run came home on a Luke Lowery ground out. It was 5-3, with the tying run still at the plate, but the game ended when Paxton De La Garza fouled out to right field.

Aker pitched well in his Hops debut, allowing four runs (just two earned) in six innings. He gave up four hits, with no walks, two hit batsmen and four strikeouts.

The middle game of the three-game series is Saturday night at 7:05. The pregame show begins at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

