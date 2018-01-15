Early Deficit Too Much in Loss to Utah

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder
News Release
Wichita, KS (Jan. 13th) - Wichita couldn't overcome an early deficit on Saturday night, losing 4-1 to Utah at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Ralph Cuddemi scored the only goal for the Thunder in the losing effort.
Utah scored twice in the opening period. Ryan Olsen stole a loose puck off a face-off, sped down the ice and fed Chris Leibringer in front to make it 1-0. Ryan Misiak scored at 16:25 to increase the lead to 2-0.
Cuddemi gave Wichita some life at 4:13 of the second. He fired a shot on Kevin Carr that squirted through the Utah netminder and just over the goal line to make it 2-1. The Grizzlies added their second shorthanded marker of the contest at 10:42 when Kyle Thomas beat Shane Starrett just inside the post to make it 3-1. Ryan Walters increased the lead to 4-1 at 17:59 as he floated away from a defender and beat Starrett from just outside the blue paint.
Wichita outshot the Grizzlies in the third period, 9-3. Carr was up to the task at every turn and the visitors won for the second night in a row.
Cuddemi collected his 13th of the season. Mark MacMillan added an assist, giving him a team-leading 28 points. Kevin Dufour extended his point-streak to 10 games with an assist. His 10-game point-streak is a new season-high.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.
