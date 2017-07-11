Early Deficit Too Much for Wingnuts in Opener

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats got six scoreless innings from Alex Gunn and held off a late rally to clip the Wichita Wingnuts 5-3 on Tuesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Gunn (4-4) navigated his way around six Wichita hits, striking out five and walking just one. The Wingnuts (35-15) stranded eight runners on the basepaths against the left-hander, including leaving the bases loaded in the sixth.

Gary (28-23) broke open the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI double from Cameron Newell before an error made it 2-0. Newell was back at it in the fifth against Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (6-2), doubling down the right field line to plate another run for a 3-0 Gary lead.

Two more RBI doubles, one from Kris Goodman and the other courtesy of Andy DeJesus, extended the RailCats advantage to 5-0 in the sixth.

Josh Goossen-Brown stopped the bleeding and continued his dominant work out of the bullpen, retiring all six hitters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including a pair of strikeouts.

Wichita finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth, as Richard Prigatano plated one run with a groundout and Brennen Salgado followed with an RBI infield single to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Wingnuts added another in the bottom of the ninth on a TJ Mittelstaedt RBI single, but RailCats closer Drasen Johnson struck out Matt Chavez to end the threat and record his sixth save.

The Wingnuts and RailCats continue their series on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:05. Jordan Cooper (4-0, 2.66) gets the start for Wichita, while Gary will counter with RHP Marshall Pautsch (0-0, 3.85). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.

