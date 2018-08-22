Early Deficit Little Problem for Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind 2-0 early Wednesday night before scoring seven unanswered runs to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-2. El Paso has won eight consecutive games and 15 consecutive home games.

Javy Guerra went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, his second four-hit game of the season. Guerra fell a triple shy of a cycle. Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with a walk and has recorded multiple hits in eight of his last nine games. Ty France hit a solo home run in the third inning, his second homer in as many nights.

Logan Allen didn't allow any earned runs in six innings and moved his record to 3-0 through his first three Triple-A starts. The Chihuahuas' pitching staff allowed only three hits Wednesday and retired 18 consecutive batters for a stretch from the second through eighth innings. Chihuahuas' starting pitchers have gone 17 consecutive games in which they've allowed three earned runs or less.

Team Records: Albuquerque (59-69), El Paso (75-52)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.58) vs. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.18). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Albuquerque 2 - Wednesday

WP: Allen (3-0)

LP: Howard (3-7)

S: None

Time: 2:39

Attn: 9,158

