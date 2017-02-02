Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 5-2 Victory Over Alaska

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado generated five goals from five different goal scorers, as four different Eagles skaters posted multi-point efforts in a 5-2 victory over the Alaska Aces on Wednesday. The win was Colorado's fourth straight and pulls the Eagles into a tie with the Allen Americans for the top spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

The Eagles took advantage of their first power play of the evening when forward Josh Nicholls snagged a pass from Alex Belzile and weaved his way between the circles, snapping a wrist shot past Aces goalie Michael Garteig, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead at the 12:35 mark of the opening period of play.

As time wound down in the first period, the Aces would win a faceoff in the Colorado zone, setting up defenseman Dax Lauwers to launch a slap shot from the blue line, beating Eagles goaltender Kent Simpson and knotting the game at 1-1 with only 41 second left in the opening frame.

Heading into the second period, Colorado would again strike on the power play when forward Matt Garbowsky skated through the low slot and fired a backhander into the net to give the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 10:19 mark of the middle frame. Less than seven minutes later, forward Shawn St-Amant would field a pass from Casey Pierro-Zabotel at the blue line and unfurl a shot from the between the circles that would light the lamp and grow the Eagles advantage to 3-1. Pierro-Zabotel's assist gave the veteran forward the 400th point of his ECHL career.

Colorado would strike again early in the third period, as defenseman Jake Marto snapped a shot from the left circle that beat Garteig over the shoulder and extended the Eagles lead to 4-1 just 2:38 in to the final frame of regulation.

The Aces would battle back to produce their second goal of the night when forward Tim Coffman darted down the right wing and threw a wrister past Simpson to slice the Colorado advantage to 4-2.

With time ticking down in regulation and Garteig pulled in favor of the extra attacker, the Eagles would capitalize as Garbowsky would track down a loose puck and feed it to forward Alex Belzile, who would tap it into the empty net to seal Colorado's 5-2 victory. The goal was Belzile's first as an Eagle and now gives him 10 points in his first three games with Colorado.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-5 on the power play, while holding the Aces to an 0-for-2 mark on the man-advantage. Simpson claimed the win in net, stopping 21 of Alaska's 23 shots on the night.

The Eagles will continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Alaska Aces on Friday, February 3rd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

