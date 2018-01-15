Eagles Win Eighth Straight with 8-1 Victory over Rush

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - Fifteen Eagles skaters found their way onto the scoresheet, as Colorado defeated the Rapid City Rush 8-1 on Saturday. Forward Matt Garbowsky netted two goals and two assists as part of an offensive explosion that saw the Eagles score five goals in the opening period of play. Joe Cannata collected the win in net, stopping 25 of Rapid City's 26 shots in the contest.

Colorado opened the door to a wild first period when forward Jake Marchment smacked home a loose puck on top of the crease to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 6:34 into the contest. The lead would stretch to 2-0 when forward Emil Romig one-timed a pass on top of the right circle past Rush goalie Christian Frey with 5:23 remaining in the first period. Just 22 seconds later, forward Matt Garbowsky would find himself on a modified breakaway before unfurling a shot from between the circles that would light the lamp and put Colorado on top 3-0.

The onslaught would continue when forward Jesse Mychan snagged a cross-crease pass and bang the puck into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Eagles with 2:12 left in the opening frame.

Colorado was not finished, however, as forward Ryan Harrison would collect a rebound on the side of the net and sweep the puck home only 24 seconds later to give the Eagles a 5-0 lead. The first period also saw plenty of physical play, as the two teams combined for three fights and 46 penalty minutes.

The second period would see Rapid City net its first goal of the night when forward Chase Lang sliced between the circles before putting a backhander past Eagles goalie Joe Cannata to trim Colorado's lead to 5-1 at the 6:06 mark of the middle frame.

The momentum would swing right back to the home team when defenseman Collin Bowman buried a shot from just inside the right circle to push the Eagles advantage back to 6-1 with 6:53 remaining in the second period.

With time ticking down in the period, defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst would collect his first point of the night with a slapshot from the left circle that would beat Frey and grow Colorado's lead to 7-1 with 1:20 left in the second stanza.

The Eagles would complete the evening with a power-play goal on a one-timer from forward Matt Garbowsky to put Colorado up 8-1 at the 6:00 mark of the third period.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena to take on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, January 20th at 6:05pm MT.

