Eagles Win Eighth Straight with 8-1 Victory over Rush

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - Fifteen Eagles skaters found their way onto the scoresheet, as Colorado defeated the Rapid City Rush 8-1 on Saturday. Forward Matt Garbowsky netted two goals and two assists as part of an offensive explosion that saw the Eagles score five goals in the opening period of play. Joe Cannata collected the win in net, stopping 25 of Rapid City's 26 shots in the contest.
Colorado opened the door to a wild first period when forward Jake Marchment smacked home a loose puck on top of the crease to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 6:34 into the contest. The lead would stretch to 2-0 when forward Emil Romig one-timed a pass on top of the right circle past Rush goalie Christian Frey with 5:23 remaining in the first period. Just 22 seconds later, forward Matt Garbowsky would find himself on a modified breakaway before unfurling a shot from between the circles that would light the lamp and put Colorado on top 3-0.
The onslaught would continue when forward Jesse Mychan snagged a cross-crease pass and bang the puck into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Eagles with 2:12 left in the opening frame.
Colorado was not finished, however, as forward Ryan Harrison would collect a rebound on the side of the net and sweep the puck home only 24 seconds later to give the Eagles a 5-0 lead. The first period also saw plenty of physical play, as the two teams combined for three fights and 46 penalty minutes.
The second period would see Rapid City net its first goal of the night when forward Chase Lang sliced between the circles before putting a backhander past Eagles goalie Joe Cannata to trim Colorado's lead to 5-1 at the 6:06 mark of the middle frame.
The momentum would swing right back to the home team when defenseman Collin Bowman buried a shot from just inside the right circle to push the Eagles advantage back to 6-1 with 6:53 remaining in the second period.
With time ticking down in the period, defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst would collect his first point of the night with a slapshot from the left circle that would beat Frey and grow Colorado's lead to 7-1 with 1:20 left in the second stanza.
The Eagles would complete the evening with a power-play goal on a one-timer from forward Matt Garbowsky to put Colorado up 8-1 at the 6:00 mark of the third period.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena to take on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, January 20th at 6:05pm MT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2018
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Fall to Royals, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Five-Goal Explosion in 2nd Dominates Monarchs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Beast Score Plenty of Goals and Silence Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Mychan to Replace Joly at 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: Wings End Lengthy Road Trip with Overtime Win in Idaho - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Win Eighth Straight with 8-1 Victory over Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Sweep Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Second Period Surge Lifts Fuel over Mallards - Indy Fuel
- Early Deficit Too Much in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Heeter Stops 41 as Solar Bears Defeat Stingrays 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallard Rally Falls Short - Quad City Mallards
- Impressive Third Period Leads 'Blades Past IceMen 5-3 - Florida Everblades
- Americans Thump Oilers 7-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Top Beast in Close Game - Brampton Beast
- Physical Effort Goes Thunder's Way, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Brown's Late Goal Lifts Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Five-Game Road Trip Wraps up with 4-2 Loss to Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Finish Six Game Roadie with 3-1 Loss in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Beat up Railers, 3-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Lands Young Sniper Latta - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Michael Joly Earns Call-Up to AHL's Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Walker Called up to Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Winner Announced in ECHL's 30th Anniversary Memories Contest - ECHL
- Admirals Wrap up Road Trip in Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Sign Hummelstown Native Dillan Fox and Have Another Shot At - Reading Royals
- Thunder Clipped by Grizzles, 4-2. - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap: Wings Led by Defensive Efforts in Win over Steelheads - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Score Four Straight to Defeat Rapid City 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Sivak's Pair Not Enough in Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Win Streak Snapped for Solar Bears in 4-2 Loss at Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Falter in Loss to Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Halt Winless Streak - Quad City Mallards