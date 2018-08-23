Eagles to Introduce Cronin, Unveil Jersey at "Meet the Coach" Party

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles will be introducing their new head coach Greg Cronin and unveiling the team's first ever AHL jersey during a "Meet the Coach" party to be held at The Summit in Windsor on Wednesday, September 12th. The party will begin at 5:30pm, with the official introduction of Cronin and live interviews set to start at 6:00pm.

In addition to having the opportunity to speak to the new Eagles head coach, fans will also be able to meet assistant coaches Aaron Schneekloth and Ryan Tobler, as well as several other special guests. This will also be a great opportunity for fans to have their picture taken with the Kelly Cup, which will be on display throughout the evening.

