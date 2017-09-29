Eagles to Hold Major Press Conference Monday

September 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles will be making a major announcement during a press conference to be held at the Ranch Bar & Grill, inside the Budweiser Events Center on Monday, October 2nd at 12:00pm. Members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend, however the event will not be open to the public. Colorado Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic is scheduled to speak during the event, along with Eagles CEO Martin Lind, Eagles President and General Manager Chris Stewart, as well as AHL President and CEO Dave Andrews.
Fans will be able to watch the press conference live and in its entirety via Facebook Live on the Eagles official Facebook page and can also follow the Eagles website and social media for the most up-to-date information.
The 2017-18 regular season home schedule kicks off on Friday, October 13th when the Eagles host the Utah Grizzlies. A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com. Season tickets for the 2017-18 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $100 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
