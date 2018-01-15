Eagles Sweep Rush

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush
News Release
WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles scored five goals in the first period, including four in the final five and a half minutes of the frame to power to themselves to an 8-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night. With the win, Colorado sweeps the three-game set played this week (Rush went 0-2-1).
Colorado hammered the Rush for five goals in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead into the intermission. Starting off the scoring rally was Jake Marchment, who took advantage of a scramble in front of the Rush net and potted a rebound by Rush net-minder Christian Frey to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead (Ben Storm and Brady Shaw get the assists). The Eagles then went on a run in the last five minutes of the period, scoring four goals in a span of 3:35. First was Emil Romig, who took a pass from Matt Garbowsky and one-timed it top shelf to push the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 5:23 left in the first (Garbowsky and Shawn St-Amant assisted). Exactly 22 seconds later, Matt Register found Garbowsky on a "Hail Mary" pass from his own zone to the Rush blue line. Garbowsky had a wide open lane to skate through and rifled a shot over Frey's shoulder to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 5:01 left in the period (Register had the lone assist). With 2:12 left in the frame, Jesse Mychan received a pass from Garbowsky on a two-on-one in the zone, and despite the fact it was deflected, Mychan still managed to bury his shot by Frey to make it 4-0 Colorado (Garbowsky and Nolan DeJong assisted). Exactly 24 seconds after that, Ryan Harrison picked up a loose rebound on an initial stop by Frey in close range to put an exclamation point on the period with Colorado's fifth for a 5-0 lead with 1:48 left (St-Amant had the lone assist).
Chase Lang dashed the shutout hopes of the Eagles to put the Rush on the board in the second period. With 6:06 gone by, Lang patiently skated towards the Eagles net and backhanded a shot over the shoulder of Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata to cut the deficit to 5-1 (Ian Brady and Josh Elmes earned the assists). Colorado re-established their five-goal lead when Shawn St-Amant found Collin Bowman on a two-on-one in the Rush zone. Bowman zipped it by Frey to make it 6-1 Eagles with 6:53 left (St-Amant and Joey Ratelle assisted). Gabriel Verpaelst made it 7-1 on a second try from the blue line, and zipped it by Frey with 1:20 left in the second (Ratelle and Gage Ausmus assisted).
Matt Garbowsky put an exclamation point on the win for Colorado with a power play goal on their only opportunity of the night. Just six seconds into the lone Eagles man-advantage, and 6:00 into the third, Shawn St-Amant fired a cross-ice pass to Garbowsky, who blasted a one-timer by Frey to bring the game to its final score of 8-1 (St-Amant and Jake Marto had the assists).
Christian Frey suffered the loss, surrendering 8 goals on 30 shots in the defeat (1-7-1).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2018
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Fall to Royals, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Five-Goal Explosion in 2nd Dominates Monarchs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Beast Score Plenty of Goals and Silence Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Mychan to Replace Joly at 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: Wings End Lengthy Road Trip with Overtime Win in Idaho - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Win Eighth Straight with 8-1 Victory over Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Sweep Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Second Period Surge Lifts Fuel over Mallards - Indy Fuel
- Early Deficit Too Much in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Heeter Stops 41 as Solar Bears Defeat Stingrays 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallard Rally Falls Short - Quad City Mallards
- Impressive Third Period Leads 'Blades Past IceMen 5-3 - Florida Everblades
- Americans Thump Oilers 7-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Top Beast in Close Game - Brampton Beast
- Physical Effort Goes Thunder's Way, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Brown's Late Goal Lifts Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Five-Game Road Trip Wraps up with 4-2 Loss to Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Finish Six Game Roadie with 3-1 Loss in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Beat up Railers, 3-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Lands Young Sniper Latta - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Michael Joly Earns Call-Up to AHL's Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Walker Called up to Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Winner Announced in ECHL's 30th Anniversary Memories Contest - ECHL
- Admirals Wrap up Road Trip in Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Sign Hummelstown Native Dillan Fox and Have Another Shot At - Reading Royals
- Thunder Clipped by Grizzles, 4-2. - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap: Wings Led by Defensive Efforts in Win over Steelheads - Kalamazoo Wings
- Eagles Score Four Straight to Defeat Rapid City 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Sivak's Pair Not Enough in Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Win Streak Snapped for Solar Bears in 4-2 Loss at Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Falter in Loss to Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Halt Winless Streak - Quad City Mallards