EAGLES SURRENDER FOUR GOALS IN 3RD PERIOD, FALL 5-2 TO ALLEN

News Release

ALLEN, TX. - The Allen Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period to rally from a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 5-2 on Thursday. Colorado was stellar on specialty teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss to begin a three-game road trip.

Allen defenseman Joel Chouinard would give the Americans an early edge with a shot from the blue line that would beat Eagles goalie Lukas Hafner and put Allen on top 1-0 just 1:58 into the contest.

Later in the first period, Colorado would strike back on the power play when defenseman Collin Bowman buried a one-timer from the right point to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:45 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of action.

The Eagles would jump into the driver's seat midway through the second period when forward Joey Ratelle used some nifty stickhandling to work his way between the circles before snapping a wrister past Allen goaltender Jeremy Broudeur to give Colorado the 2-1 advantage at the 12:24 mark of the middle frame. The Eagles would help their cause by holding the Americans 0-for-3 on the power play in the second 20 minutes of play.

Forward Alex Guptill would tie the game when he tracked down a rebound in the low slot and fired the puck into the back of the net to level the score at 2-2 just 4:18 into the third period. The Americans would then reclaim the lead when defenseman David Makowski lit the lamp with a shot from the blue line that would hop past Hafner and put Allen up 3-2 with 5:34 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would pull Hafner in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the game, but Guptill and forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel would each add empty-netters to send the Eagles to a 5-2 defeat.

