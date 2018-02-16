Eagles Suffer Season's First Shutout in 3-0 Loss at Idaho

BOISE, ID. - Idaho goaltender Philippe Desrosiers stopped all 29 shots he faced, as the Steelheads defeated Colorado 3-0 on Friday. The defeat was the first shutout loss of the season for the Eagles. Colorado goaltender Joe Cannata provided a bright spot in net, making 39 saves on 41 shots in the loss. The Eagles were also held 0-for-4 on the power play on the evening.

Idaho outshot Colorado 17-4 in the first period, but some stellar netminding from Cannata left the game scoreless after the opening 20 minutes of action. Idaho would strike first when forward Brady Brassart snagged a rebound off the end wall and back handed it into the net to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead 5:56 into the second period.

Colorado's deficit would grow to a pair when defenseman Eric Sweetman fired a wrister through traffic from the blue line, beating Cannata and putting Idaho on top 2-0 with 10:17 remaining in the middle frame.

Heading into the third period, Colorado would earn three power plays and 12 shots, but they would not be able to light the lamp. Steelheads forward Max French would add an empty-netter with 1:35 remaining in the contest, as the Eagles would fall by a final score of 3-0.

The Eagles continue their seven-game road trip when they face the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise on Saturday, February 17th at 7:05pm MT.

