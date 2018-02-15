Eagles snap Steelheads' winning streak

February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID (2/14/18) - Michael Joly netted two goals on Wednesday night, including the insurance goal on a third-period penalty shot, leading the Colorado Eagles (32-12-5) to a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads (28-16-6) at CenturyLink Arena. The defeat snapped Idaho's three-game winning streak, while the Eagles put an end to a six-game winless skid.

The Steelheads opened up a 2-0 first period lead, but the Eagles would tie the game before the first intermission and tack on goals in the second and third periods.

Steve McParland opened the scoring for the Steelheads at 10:53 of the first period with a power play goal. Aaron Harstad knocked down a clearing attempt by Teigan Zahn and fed Justin Parizek in the high slot. Parizek slid a pass down low for McParland, who lifted the puck past a sprawled out Sam Brittain for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Justin Parizek extended his points streak to six games with the assist.

Eric Sweetman increased the lead at 17:38 [Joly vs Desrosiers 2/14; Creative Expressions Photography] when his left-point shot hit Brittain and ricocheted off of Colorado defenseman Matt Register and back into the net for Sweetman's third goal of the season. Idaho's two-goal lead would last just 16 seconds.

At 17:54, Joly beat Philippe Desrosiers from the bottom of the right circle to cut the Steelheads' lead to 2-1. AJ White would take a slashing penalty in the final minute and with ten seconds remaining Jake Marto beat Desrosiers with a blast from the high slot for his sixth of the season to tie the score 2-2.

The Colorado power play struck again at 4:12 of the second, when the rebound of a Gabriel Verpaelst point shot bounced to Joey Ratelle at the side of the Idaho net for his 14th goal of the season. After out-shooting Colorado 17-9 in the first period, the Eagles recovered to outshoot Idaho 10-9 in the second period and take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Joly would clinch the game for Colorado at 16:22 of the third period, sneaking behind Joe Faust for a breakaway and getting hauled down before reaching Desrosiers. Joly was awarded a penalty shot and scored on a backhand deke for his 36th of the season and a 4-2 Colorado lead.

The Eagles now lead the Steelheads by seven points for the top spot in the Mountain Division.

The Steelheads and Eagles meet again on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:10pm MT. The game is available on 1350AM KTIK and seen on Cable One and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: McParland (22), Sweetman (3) Philippe Desrosiers: 21 saves on 25 shots Power Play: 1-for-3 Penalty Kill: 2-for-4

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Michael Joly COL

2. Jake Marto COL

3. Steve McParland IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Michael Joly: 2 goals, 4 shots, plus-2 rating

PLAY OF THE GAME: Jake Marto's late first-period goal was the turning point of Wednesday night's game, after the Steelheads had launched 17 shots in the period an established a two-goal lead. With AJ White in the penalty box, the Eagles' power play took only six seconds to score and tie the game with ten seconds left in the period. Marto and Register executed a give-and-go off of an offensive zone face-off win, with Marto coming down from the center point and beating Desrosiers to the blocker with the tying goal. With two periods still left to play, a two-goal deficit for Colorado was erased and Idaho never regained control.

Images from this story



Michael Joly of the Colorado Eagles Skates in against Idaho Steelheads Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers

(Creative Expressions Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.