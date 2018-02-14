Eagles Score Four Unanswered to Rally for 4-2 Win over Idaho

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





BOISE, ID. - The Colorado Eagles erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to defeat the Idaho Steelheads 4-2 on Wednesday. The victory snaps a six-game winless skid for the Eagles, who now move seven points ahead of Idaho in the Mountain Division standings. Colorado went 2-for-4 on the power play, while forward Michael Joly scored two goals in the win. Sam Brittain was stellar in net, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

Idaho would notch the game's first goal off of the power play when forward Steve McParland collected a pass on top of the crease and lifted the puck past Brittain to put the Steelheads on top 1-0 at the 10:43 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow to a pair when a shot from the blueline from defenseman Eric Sweetman was stopped by Brittain, but the rebound would deflect back into the net to give Idaho a 2-0 advantage with 2:22 remaining in the opening frame.

Colorado would create an answer just 16 seconds later when forward Michael Joly raced the puck to the bottom of the right circle before blasting a shot past Steelheads goalie Philippe Desrosiers to cut the Idaho lead to 2-1.

The Eagles would earn their first power play of the game late in the first period and defenseman Jake Marto would capitalize with a shot from the point that would light the lamp and tie the game at 2-2 with only 10 seconds left to play in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Colorado would claim its first lead of the game when forward Joey Ratelle tracked down a rebound at the bottom of the right circle on the power play and fed the puck into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 3-2 edge just 4:12 into the second period.

Idaho would attempt to mount a comeback in the third period, but Brittain would turn aside all 10 shots thrown his way. The Eagles would put the game on ice when Joly earned a penalty shot and made good on the attempt, roofing the puck past Desrosiers for his league-leading 36th goal of the season with 3:28 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles continue their seven-game road trip when they face the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise on Friday, February 16th at 7:05pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.