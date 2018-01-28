Eagles Score Five Straight to Defeat Steelheads 6-4

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored five consecutive goals as part of a 6-4 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday. The win completed a three-game sweep of the Steelheads and now puts Colorado 14 points ahead of Idaho for the top spot in the Mountain Division standings.

Idaho would open the scoring just 1:54 into the contest when forward Steve McParland skated down the right wing before roofing the puck over the shoulder of Eagles goalie Sam Brittain to give the Steelheads an early 1-0 advantage.

Colorado would answer back just over a minute later when forward Drayson Bowman snagged his own rebound in the slot before snapping the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Forward Michael Joly would collect his league-leading 33rd goal of the season when he created a turnover in the Idaho zone and beat Steelheads goalie Phillipe Desrosiers with a wrist shot from the left circle to give Colorado a 2-1 edge at the 8:24 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would find themselves on the power play just minutes later and forward J.C. Beaudin would stretch the Eagles lead with a wrister from the left circle that would light the lamp and put Colorado on top 3-1 with 7:39 remaining in the opening period of play.

Forward Brady Shaw would keep the Eagles momentum rolling into the second period when he fed a rebound in the low slot past Desrosiers to give Colorado the 4-1 lead at the 4:25 mark of the middle frame. Just over two minutes later the lead would grow to 5-1 when defenseman Matt Register tapped a loose puck in the crease into the back of the net. The goal would also force Desrosiers from the contest, as he would give way to Ryan Faragher after surrendering five goals on 16 shots.

With time ticking away in the second period, Idaho would chip away at the Colorado advantage when McParland buried a wrister from the top of the left circle to trim the Eagles lead to 5-2. Only 27 seconds after McParland's second tally of the night, forward Brady Brassart would smack a rebound past Brittain in the low slot to make it a 5-3 Eagles edge with 13 seconds remaining in the period.

The Steelheads crept closer in the third period when defenseman Shane Hanna beat Brittain with a shot through traffic to trim the Colorado lead to 5-4 with 15:57 still to play in regulation.

Idaho pulled Faragher in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be the Eagles who would capitalize when forward Ryan Harrison notched an empty-netter to make it 6-4 with only 29 seconds left to play.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday, January 30th at 6:05pm MT.

