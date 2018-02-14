Eagles Make Series of Roster Moves

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forward Brady Shaw has been called up by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, while defenseman Nolan De Jong has been returned to Colorado by the Rampage. In addition, the team has signed forward Ryan Siiro to the roster.

Siiro served as team captain at Princeton University during his senior year and began the 2017-18 season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. In 33 games with the Rivermen, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger has produced 10 goals and 12 assists. The 25 year-old appeared in two games with the Eagles back in the month of January.

De Jong has posted one goal and five assists in 43 games with the Eagles this season, while Shaw heads to the AHL having generated nine goals and 11 assists in 25 contests with Colorado.

De Jong and Siiro are expected to join the Eagles as they travel to CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho to face the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT.

