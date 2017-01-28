Eagles Drop Thunder 8-2

News Release

Loveland, CO (Jan. 27th) - Ian Lowe recorded his third goal of the year, but it came in a losing effort on Friday night as Colorado won 8-2 over Wichita at the Budweiser Event Center.

Vincent Arseneau collected his team-leading 12th of the season.

Colorado jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period. Matt Garbowsky tallied his first of three on the night just six minute in. He caught a pass off the rush and beat Kent Patterson with a shot to make it 1-0 on the power play. The Eagles enjoyed five-straight power plays in the opening frame and cashed in with just over a minute remaining in the period. Casey Pierro-Zabotel recorded his 17th of the year to make it 2-0.

Garbowsky notched his second of the night at 4:16 of the second that increased the lead to 3-0. Lowe got the Thunder on the board at 5:07 as he buried a wrist shot from the left circle. The Eagles added two more in the second as Garbowsky and Luke Salazar found the net just 52 seconds apart for a 5-1 advantage.

In the third, the Eagles potted three more as Mitch Holmberg, Josh Nicholls and Kenny Brooks recorded goals to make it 8-1. Arseneau recorded a shorthanded marker at 18:23 to close the scoring and the Eagles took the victory by the final of 8-2.

Arseneau added his fourth shorthanded goal of the season, which leads the league in that department. Lowe recorded his 195th point of his Thunder career and needs one more point to tie Ron Handy for eighth place in franchise history. Patterson took the loss, stopping 25 of 31 shots. Kent Simpson grabbed the win, stopping 19 of 21 shots he faced.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Colorado was 2-for-8 on the man advantage.

The Thunder finishes their western swing tomorrow against the Colorado Eagles starting at 8:05 p.m.

