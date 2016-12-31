Eagles Claw Aces 4-1 Friday Night in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Jesse Mychan scored three goals, and goaltender Clarke Saunders kicked out 29 Alaska shots in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the Aces Friday night at the Sullivan Arena.

The win keeps Colorado's lead in the Mountain Division at 2 points over second place Allen, and 5 points ahead of Alaska and Idaho.

The Eagles drew first blood at 3:08 of the first period as Sean Zimmerman zipped a high shot through traffic and into the net behind Aces goaltender Kevin Carr from just inside the blue line. Then Jesse Mychan began his scoring onslaught, bagging his first of the game, 17th of the season on a 2 on 1 shorthanded rush at 10:21.

In the second period, Mychan again at 4:47, poking the puck in the net after Carr thought he had it in his pads.

The Aces answered with Ben Lake's 4th goal of the season. Justin Breton fired a shot from the left wing that Saunders kickedout to the right circle. Lake blasted the rebound into the net at 7:44 to cut the Colorado lead to 3-1 after two periods.

Mychan finished the scoring and his hat trick at 2:25 of the third period with an assist from Luke Salazar.

Saunders finished with 29 saves for the win. Carr knocked away 23 Eagles shots in the loss.

Colorado was 0-4 on the power play, Alaska 0-3.

The teams meet again Saturday night at 7:15pm and Sunday at 3:05pm at the Sullivan Arena.

