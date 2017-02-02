Eagles Bang Aces 5-2 Wednesday in Colorado

LOVELAND, COLORADO - The Colorado Eagles scored twice in the second period, turning a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead and going on to a 5-2 win over the Alaska Aces Wednesday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The Colorado win ends the Aces win streak at four, and extends the Eagles win streak to four.

The Eagles found the back of the net first as they scored with just one second left to go in a power play. With Alaska's Garet Hunt off the ice on an instigator penalty, Josh Nicholls snapped a shot high glove side on Aces goaltender Michael Garteig that hit the twine at 12:35, assisted by Alex Belzile and Matt Register.

The Aces would tie the game on a blue line blast by Dax Lauwers. After Ben Lake won a draw back to the left point, Steve Tarasuk found Lauwers who blasted a one-timer past the stick of Colorado goaltender Kent Simpson under the crossbar. The goal came with just 41.5 seconds to go in period one.

Shots were 13-12 Colorado after one period.

Colorado maintained offensive pressure in the second period and cracked Garteig twice. Matt Garbosky popped in a power play goal with just one second left to go in the man advantage after Alaska killed 40 seconds of 5 on 3. Then Shawn St. Amant blasted home a shot from the deep slot to increase the Colorado lead to 3-1.

Shots after two periods: 24-19 Eagles.

In the third period, Eagles defenseman Jake Marto chipped a shot past Garteig at 2:38 to increase the lead to 4-1.

Alaska would counter on Tim Coffman's 15th goal of the season at 9:06 to breathe some life into the Glacier Blue. However, former Ace Alex Belzile found an empty net to his liking to seal the win for Colorado at 18:53.

The Eagles outshot the Aces 34-23 for the game, holding Alaska ten shots below their season average.

The Aces and Eagles will play again Friday and Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO.

