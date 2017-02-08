Eagles Add Goaltender Lukas Hafner

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Wednesday that the team has signed goaltender Lukas Hafner. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder went 3-0-0-2 with the Alaska Aces this season, posting a 2.13 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage along the way.

Hafner began the 2016-17 season with the Columbus Cottonmouths of the SPHL, where he assembled a record of 4-2-0-0 to compliment a 2.01 GAA and a .935 save percentage. The 25 year-old made his pro debut with the Aces late last season, appearing in five contests with Alaska and notching a 2.96 GAA.

The Toledo, Ohio native spent four seasons at Western Michigan University, highlighted by a junior season in which Hafner played 21 games for the Broncos, finishing the season with a 2.06 GAA and a .925 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts.

