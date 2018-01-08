Eagles Add Forward Ryan Siiro to Roster

Colorado Eagles

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan Siiro to the roster. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger served as team captain at Princeton University during his senior year and began the 2017-18 season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.

Siiro finished his collegiate career by posting 13 goals and 21 assists in 123 games with the Tigers. The Bloomington, Minnesota native has also logged 115 games at the junior level with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, notching 17 goals, 28 assists and playing at a +18 rating.

The 24 year-old is expected to join the Eagles as they travel to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, January 6th at 6:05pm MT.

Kevin McGlue, Play-By-Play "Voice of the Eagles" & Media Relations Director

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board

ECHL Stories from January 8, 2018



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central