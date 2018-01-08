Eagles Add Forward Ryan Siiro to Roster

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan Siiro to the roster. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger served as team captain at Princeton University during his senior year and began the 2017-18 season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.

Siiro finished his collegiate career by posting 13 goals and 21 assists in 123 games with the Tigers. The Bloomington, Minnesota native has also logged 115 games at the junior level with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, notching 17 goals, 28 assists and playing at a +18 rating.

The 24 year-old is expected to join the Eagles as they travel to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, January 6th at 6:05pm MT.

