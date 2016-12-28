Eagles Acquire Goaltender Matt Skoff From Everblades

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Wednesday that the team has acquired goaltender Matt Skoff from the Florida Everblades, fulfilling the future considerations portion of the Eagles trade of forward Curt Gogol to the Everblades earlier this month. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rookie out of Penn State has appeared in four games this season with Florida, posting a record of 2-1-1 to go along with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

The 25 year-old joined the Reading Royals late last season as an amateur, seeing action in a pair of ECHL contests. During his time at Penn State, Skoff appeared in 74 games with the Nittany Lions, including a freshman season which saw him register a 2.57 GAA and a .917 save-percentage in 17 contests. Skoff also attended the summer development camp of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015.

Skoff is expected to join the Eagles as they begin a three-game series against the Alaska Aces at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, December 30th at 9:15pm MT.

