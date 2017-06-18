Eagan Picks up League-High Fourth Win in Rafters Victory

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In dominating fashion on Sunday afternoon, Jack Eagan led the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-2) to a 6-3 victory against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (6-13) in Wausau, Wisconsin at Athletic Park.

It was a quick start for the Rafters, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead after one inning. With the bases loaded, Josh Rehwaldt drove a single to left to score the first run of the game for Wisconsin Rapids. The next batter Jake Guenther bounced a fielder's choice to score another, giving Eagan more than enough runs in the first inning.

The Woodchucks had two runners on base in the bottom of the first inning, their best chance to score in the first six innings off Eagan. Stevie Mangrum got picked between second and third on a back-pick throw to second by catcher Scott Kapers that ended the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Guenther came up to bat with a runner on. After fouling off a 1-2 pitch deep to right, the lefty bat drove one over the right-center field fence to give the Rafters a 4-0 lead after five. Eagan continued to deal, setting down the Woodchucks lineup in order.

Adding a run in the sixth, the Rafters Bryson Stott singled to right to score Charlie McConnell, who singled with one out in the inning. Ryan Stekl grounded out in the top of the ninth inning to bring one more home for the Rafters, who held a 6-0 lead entering the bottom of the ninth.

The only offense for Wisconsin came in the bottom of the ninth on a three-run homer by Andrew Smith off Rafters reliever Layne Henderson.

Eagan finished the game with no earned runs and six shutout innings. The lefty struck out eight and walked one, giving up three hits in the game on his way to his fourth win of 2017. The Woodchucks committed three errors on Sunday. DJ Moreland is tagged with the loss for Wisconsin.

After an off day on Monday, the two teams square off in a double-header on Tuesday. Game one is slated to started at 11:35 am in Wausau, with game two at 7:05 pm in Wisconsin Rapids.

Coverage of the games can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins at 11:20 am for game one, and game two coverage at 6:50 pm.

