Dzierkals Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies

December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Martins Dzierkals has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate. Additionally, the Solar Bears have signed rookie goaltender Gordon Defiel to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Dzierkals, 20, was recalled to the Marlies on Dec. 12 and skated in his first four career AHL games, recording two penalty minutes. The third-round selection (#68 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has also tallied 13 points (6g-7a) and 20 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Solar Bears this season.
Defiel, 24, has appeared in nine games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League this season, going 8-0-1 with a 1.77 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage and one shutout.
Prior to turning pro, the Stillwater, Minn. native played three seasons of college hockey for Lake Superior State University, where he appeared in 99 matches, logging a 30-56-13 record with a 2.88 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and seven shutouts.
The Solar Bears visit the Florida Everblades tonight in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game at Germain Arena at 7 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Jacksonville Icemen at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
