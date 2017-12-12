Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Martins Dzierkals scored the game-winning tally and added an assist as the Orlando Solar Bears (8-9-3-0) roared to a three-goal second period and doubled up the South Carolina Stingrays (10-4-2-1) in a 4-2 victory at the North Charleston Coliseum.
SCORING SUMMARY>
Orlando: Kristian Pospisil (Tayler Thompson, Mike Monfredo), Darryl Bootland [PP] (Sam Jardine), Martins Dzierkals, Max Novak [EN] (Dzierkals). Goaltender: Cal Heeter (25/27)
South Carolina: Dylan Margonari (Joe Devin, Tyler Cammarata), Kelly Zajac [PP] (Frankie Simonelli, Andrew Cherniwchan. Goaltender: Jeff Jakaitis (20/23)
ON THE SCORESHEET: Kristian Pospisil tied the score at 1-1 at 5:07 of the second period when he wristed a shot through the pads of Jeff Jakaitis for his fourth goal of the season. Tayler Thompson recorded the primary assist on Pospisil\'s goal. Mike Monfredo added the secondary helper on Pospisil\'s tally. Darryl Bootland deflected Sam Jardine\'s point shot past Jakaitis at 17:21 of the second period for a power-play goal that tied the score at 2-2, and gave Bootland his first goal in a Solar Bears uniform. Martins Dzierkals scored his sixth goal of the season and his second in as many nights at 19:28 of the second period to give Orlando a 3-2 lead. The rookie stole the puck from a South Carolina defenseman as the Stingrays were attempting to exit their zone, and Dzierkals capitalized on the breakaway opportunity by beating Jakaitis with a backhand shot. Dzierkals also assisted on Max Novak\'s empty-net goal in the third period. Max Novak added an empty-net tally at 19:02 of the third frame to cap the scoring at 4-2. The goal was his seventh of the season, giving him the team goal-scoring lead. Cal Heeter earned his fifth win of the season and his fifth straight victory in as many decisions, making 25 saves on 27 shots against.
NOTABLES: Orlando went 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Bootland, Matias Cleland and Jean Dupuy tied for the team lead with three shots on goal. Orlando improved its road record to 5-4-1-0 on the season.
THREE STARS:
1) Martins Dzierkals - ORL.
2) Kelly Zajac - SC.
3) Kristian Pospisil - ORL.
