Dynamo to Unveil 2017 Home Jersey at Season Kickoff

HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo will unveil their 2017 home jersey at a Season Kickoff Party at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Warehouse Live.

The event is free and open to the general public with no ticket required. Every player on the 2017 Houston Dynamo roster will be in attendance and will interact with Dynamo fans, signing autographs and posing at photo stations, following a brief on-stage program which will begin at 7 p.m.

The entire event will be open to media for filming and photography. Players will be available for interviews following the program, which should conclude at approximately 7:20 p.m.

WHAT: Houston Dynamo Season Kickoff Party and Jersey Unveil

VISUALS: Dynamo players wearing new home jersey; players interacting with fans

WHO: All Houston Dynamo players; more than 1,000 Dynamo fans expected

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9 - 6-9 p.m. CST

WHERE: Warehouse Live

813 St. Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003

PARKING: Free street parking available surrounding the venue after 6 p.m.

The Dynamo open the 2017 season, presented by 76, on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST against the defending MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC at BBVA Compass Stadium. The full season schedule was announced on Thursday, January 12.

Tickets for all regular season games start at $25 and are on sale now at HoustonDynamo.com, by phone at 713-276-GOAL and at the BBVA Compass Stadium box office. Season tickets for the entire 2017 home campaign are also available online at HoustonDynamo.com/2017 or by phone at 713-276-GOAL.

