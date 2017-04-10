News Release

HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo will host Kids Day presented by Mustang CAT when they face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, April 22 around BBVA Compass Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. CDT and is the first matinee home game of the season, making it a perfect opportunity for families to take part.

A special Kids Day ticket offer for the game features $12 tickets for children age 12 or younger with the purchase of an accompanying adult ticket, which are available starting at just $25. To purchase the kids ticket offer, or to learn more about everything happening on Kids Day, visit HoustonDynamo.com/KidsDay.

Mustang CAT, the presenting sponsor for the event, is bringing a full-size tractor that kids can take photos with, and a sand box for kids to play with miniature versions of the company's tractors and equipment. Both activities will be located at Texas Street Fest on the north end of BBVA Compass Stadium prior to the game. The Dynamo and Mustang CAT will also give out free Thundersticks to the first 5,000 fans at the game.

Dynamo Diesel, the Dynamo mascot, will celebrate his birthday (albeit a few days late) with his mascot friends from around town, including TORO from the Texans, the Astros' Orbit, Shasta and Sasha from the University of Houston, and Swoop from Houston Community College.

A number of the pregame and in-game entertainment elements will feature children or be youth-focused, including a Kid PA Announcer, Kid Sideline Reporter, Kid Reporters in the press box, and a children's choir from Yeager Elementary performing the National Anthem. There will also be face painters and balloon artists stationed outside the stadium and around the concourse; and several video board elements will feature children - those in the crowd, the Dynamo players' kids and the Dynamo players themselves as kids.

The Dynamo are off to a tremendous start at home in 2017, with an unbeaten 3-0-0 mark at BBVA Compass Stadium. Forward Erick Torres leads all MLS players with six goals through six weeks of the league season, while midfielder Alex is tied for the league lead with four assists. The Dynamo have outscored their opponents 9-3 at home this year, including a 4-1 rout of the New York Red Bulls in their most recent home game on April 1.

Houston hosts Minnesota United FC this Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. CDT. Tickets for that match start at just $25 and are available at HoustonDynamo.com, by phone at 713-276-GOAL or at the stadium box office. Partial Season Ticket Plans for the 2017 home campaign are also available online at HoustonDynamo.com/2017 or by phone at 713-276-GOAL.

NEED TO KNOW:

- Adults with a game ticket can purchase a ticket for a kid age 12 or under for just $12

- Youth-focused activities and entertainment throughout the afternoon

- Mascots from Houston-area pro and college teams on hand to celebrate with Dynamo Diesel

- HoustonDynamo.com/KidsDay has full details about the event

