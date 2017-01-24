Dynamo Sign Uruguayan F Vicente SÃ¡nchez
January 24, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release
NEED TO KNOW:
- Sánchez brings veteran leadership to young attacking corps
- Sánchez reunited with Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera - two spent 2013 season together at Colorado Rapids
- Striker scored 96 goals over 10 years in LigaMX for Toluca and Club América
HOUSTON (Tuesday) - The Houston Dynamo signed veteran Uruguayan forward Vicente Sánchez, the club announced today.
Sánchez, 37, brings a wealth of experience gained in leagues around the world to a Dynamo attacking corps that features six players age 25 or younger. He will also be reunited with Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, with whom he spent the 2013 season as a member of the Colorado Rapids.
"By signing Vicente, we bring a player that offers a lot of experience to a very young group of attacking players both on-and-off the field. He has played in South America, Mexico, Europe and offers our younger players many life lessons from his time abroad," said Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera. "He has been very successful and will expect the best from everyone at training, he knows how to win. The players have received him with open arms - they respect him, look up to him and when he plays he is capable of impacting any game with his vision and passing."
The striker has played with nine clubs in Uruguay, Mexico and Germany over his 17-year career, including a decade in Liga MX with Toluca (2001-07) and Club América (2010-12). During his tenures with the two Mexican giants, Sánchez scored a combined 96 goals in 291 games.
"Vicente is a true professional both on and off the field," said Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. "His veteran leadership, experience and quality as a player will be a very positive addition to our club as we prepare for the 2017 season."
With the addition of Sánchez, the Houston Dynamo now have 23 players on the first-team roster for 2017. He is the eighth player to join the Dynamo roster since the conclusion of the season, following forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto; midfielders Juan David Cabezas and José Escalante; and defenders A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado and Dylan Remick.
Although he was born in Uruguay, Sánchez is a naturalized United States citizen and therefore does not occupy an International roster slot.
The Dynamo open the 2017 season on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST against the defending MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC at BBVA Compass Stadium. The full season schedule was announced last Thursday, January 12.
Transaction: The Houston Dynamo signed F Vicente Sánchez.
VICENTE SÁNCHEZ Full name: Vicente Martín Sánchez Bragunde Position: Forward Date of Birth: December 7, 1979 Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay Height: 5'7" Previous clubs: Sud América (Uruguay), Tacuarembó (Uruguay), Nacional (Uruguay), Toluca (Liga MX), Schalke 04 (Bundesliga), Club América (Liga MX), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) How acquired: Signed on January 24, 2017
