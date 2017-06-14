Dynamo Sign Seven RGV FC Players to Short-Term Agreement

News Release

The Dynamo signed seven RGV FC players to short-term agreements ahead of Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match MLS clubs are allowed to sign players from their USL affiliates for up to four days for Open Cup and other designated non-league tournaments Match will be live streamed on HoustonDynamo.com

HOUSTON (Wednesday) - The Houston Dynamo signed seven players to short-term agreements ahead of the club's fourth-round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC., on Wednesday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 6:30p.m.CDT, and the U.S. Open Cup match against North Carolina FC will feature a live stream on www.HoustonDynamo.com.

The seven RGV FC players signed to short-term agreements include defender Kai Greene; midfielders Jorginho James, Charlie Ward and Eric Bird; and forwards Ruben Luna, Kyle Murphy and Camilo Monroy.

MLS clubs may sign players from their USL affiliate to short-term agreements (up to four-day contracts) for Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, Amway Canadian Championship, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and exhibition matches. An MLS club may sign a player to a maximum of four short-term agreements each season (maximum of 16 days). Clubs are not permitted to call up academy players or USL players not signed to professional contracts.

Following the team's June 14 U.S. Open Cup match, the Dynamo will return to league play, traveling to face LA Galaxy at StubHub Center on Saturday, June 17. Kickoff is at 10:00p.m. CDT. The match will be broadcast nationally through UniMás with local radio broadcasts on SportsRadio 610 AM (English) and 1010 AM (Spanish)

