Dynamo Remain Unbeaten at Home, Draw Minnesota 2-2

- Houston Dynamo remain unbeaten at BBVA Compass Stadium in 2017 with 2-2 draw

* FW Mauro Manotas scored his first goal of the season * DF Kevin Garcia made his MLS debut after coming as a sub for Ricardo Clark on the 59' minute.

A link to the match highlights may be found HERE. Highlights include:

o 14th minute: GOAL from Dynamo FW Mauro Manotas

o 43rd minute: GOAL from Dynamo FW Alberth Elis

o 47th minute: GOAL from Minnesota United FW Christian Ramirez

o 59th minute: GOAL from Minnesota United MF Johan Venegas

HOUSTON (Saturday) - The Houston Dynamo remained unbeaten at BBVA Compass Stadium this season with a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United FC tonight in front of 16,125 fans. The Dynamo struck for two first-half goals before Minnesota rallied in the second stanza to equalize the match.

The Dynamo offense came out strong, pressing the Loons' defense from the opening whistle. In the 14th minute, a low cross from FW Erick Torres found FW Mauro Manotas in the middle of box. Manotas acted quickly and sent a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner, scoring his first goal of the season.

As the first half was coming to an end, the Dynamo extended the lead when DF Boniek García executed a free kick outside the 18 yard box, FW Alberth Elis found the ball and blasted a right-footed shot from a close range to the bottom left corner.

The Loons quickly cut into the Dynamo lead after halftime. In the 47th minute, MF Kevin Molino sent a corner kick to the middle of box that found FW Christian Ramirez at a close range from the goal. Ramirez headed the ball into the top right corner of the goal.

In the 59th minute, Molino dribbled the ball down the right side and attempted a cross, his cross was deflected by DF Adolfo Machado. FW Johan Venegas found the ball in the middle of the box and his left-footed shot found the top of the left corner to tie the game 2-2.

The Dynamo nearly pulled out the full three points in the 82nd minute when FW Romell Quioto, making his return to action after missing two games with a separated shoulder, found Torres behind the Minnesota defense. Torres got to the end of Quioto's cross at the six-yard box, but his flicked shot with the outside of his boot trickled just wide of the far post.

Two minutes later, Torres again came close as DF Kevin Garcia, making his Major League Soccer debut, worked his way up the right flank and found the striker six yards from goal, but Torres' shot sailed over the crossbar.

The Dynamo will continue the 2017 season, presented by 76, on Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. CDT against San Jose Earthquakes at BBVA Compass Stadium.

