Dynamo Acquire 10th Pick in MLS SuperDraft from Portland Timbers

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo acquired the 10th overall selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, along with $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2017 International roster spot from Portland Timbers FC in a draft-day trade for the fourth overall selection in the SuperDraft, the club announced today.

The fourth overall pick was the earliest that Houston has held in its 12-year history. With the trade, the Dynamo's earliest selection remains No. 7 overall in the 2011 SuperDraft when the club drafted defender Kofi Sarkodie from Akron.

General Allocation Money is money that is available to a club in addition to its salary budget. Each MLS club receives an annual allotment of General Allocation Money, which can be traded by clubs. Allocation Money can be used to "buy-down" a player's salary budget charge as part of managing a team's roster, including buying a salary budget charge below the League maximum of $457,500.

General Allocation Money can also be used to sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season); to re-sign an existing MLS player; to off-set acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees); in connection with the extension of a player's contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year; or to reduce the Salary Budget Charge of a Designated Player to a limit of $150,000.

Transaction: The Houston Dynamo trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to Portland Timbers FC in exchange for the 10th overall pick, $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2017 International roster slot.

